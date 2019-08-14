Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: USGS, Garcetti announce updated release of ShakeAlertLA earthquake warning app

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Geological Survey officials on Wednesday are expected to announce the release of the updated ShakeAlertLA mobile app.

The app sends out alerts if a 5.0-magnitude earthquake or larger strikes.

Right now, it only covers Los Angeles County.

Many people wondered why the two large earthquakes that hit the Ridgecrest area last month didn't trigger a ShakeAlert on their phones.

The temblors struck Kern County, and officals said the quakes didn't meet the threshold for an L.A. County alert at the time.

