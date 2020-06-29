Food & Drink

Shaq's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-A-Roni', now available at Papa John's

Shaquille O'Neal's favorite pizza, the 'Shaq-a-Roni', is now available at Papa John's with some of the proceeds going to charity.

"It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John's Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement," O'Neal, a Papa John's board member and restaurant owner, said in a statement.

The 16-inch extra-large pizza reportedly comes with 66 pieces of pepperoni.

Papa John's says each slice is huge and "loaded with extra pepperoni and extra cheese on fresh original dough, stretched thin with toppings all the way to the edge."

The Shaq-A-Roni pizza will be available at participating Papa John's locations nationwide through August 23.
