Politics

Shaq confesses he just voted for the 1st time in his life in the 2020 election

By Mallika Kallingal, CNN
Shaquille O'Neal says he may get "roasted" for admitting it, but the towering former NBA star had something to confess this week.

"I voted for the first time, and it feels good," revealed O'Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq, to the background of what the host called "presidential music."

"I can't believe it!" chimed in his co-host, John Kincade. He went on to add that he was surprised O'Neal had never voted in an election before, CNN reported.

"You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I've never voted before, America," he said. "But now I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite."

The 48-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers said he had filled out an absentee ballot and explained how it's done.

He admitted he didn't understand the electoral college system. The two men then discussed how the voting process works in the US.

But he's not revealing who he voted for!

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingvote 2020u.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC authorities chase stolen van
Celebrations turn chaotic after Lakers win championship
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
A deeper look at 3 of the most contentious CA ballot propositions
Show More
Water well in Uganda dedicated to Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News