Shark Tank Casting is coming to Southern California!

From small business owners to hopeful dreamers with the seed of an idea... if you've got a breakthrough business, product or service, here's your chance to attend an Open Casting Call for ABC's "Shark Tank," March 19 in Cabazon.
Wow the Casting Producers with your pitch, and you just may be selected to appear in a future episode of the Emmy Award-winning reality show that inspired a nation to dream bigger and reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, now in its eleventh season on ABC.
Think you've got what it takes? Prepare a 1-minute pitch and come out to the Morongo Resort to give it your best shot! Intrepid entrepreneurs lucky enough to receive a callback from producers within the weeks following the event may ultimately be selected to appear in a future episode of the show, where they'd have the chance to try to convince five self-made business moguls to invest in their venture.
Numbered wristband distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 11:00 a.m. While guests will not be allowed to line up prior to 7:00 a.m., the show casting team assures that all those who arrive between 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. and receive a wristband will have the chance to pitch.
As a courtesy to attendees, Morongo will be offering a special room rate of $89 (plus tax and resort fee) on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 - affording aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to rest up for their big pitch. Interested travelers should call Toll Free at 1-888-MORONGO and mention the code "Casting" at the time of booking. Rate may be subject to availability at time of booking; additional taxes and fees may apply.
TO APPLY:
Download the show's application form https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/applications, complete it fully and legibly, and bring it with you to the open call. The form includes details that may require advance preparation, so it is recommended that you take the time to fill this out in advance of the open call.
This and all "Shark Tank" open calls are open to the general public, and you DO NOT have to purchase a credential to attend. Security may check your bag, and you are responsible for your own parking.
Please do NOT call the venue with questions. Additional details can be found here: https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call
CASTING CALL AUDITION SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY MARCH 19TH
MORONGO RESORT & SPA
MORONGO BALLROOM
49500 Seminole Drive
Cabazon, CA 92230
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Numbered Wristbands Distributed
10:00 am. - Interviews Begin
For more entrepreneurial inspiration, watch "Shark Tank," returning Friday 2/28 on ABC.
