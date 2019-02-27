Shark Tank open call comes to Southern California

Think you've got what it takes to be on ABC's "Shark Tank"? Local entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to try to wow show producers, Thursday, March 14 at an open call in Cabazon at the Morongo Resort.
From small business owners to hopeful entrepreneurs with a breakthrough service, product or idea, open call attendees will have the opportunity to give their best 1-minute pitch to a Shark Tank Casting representative, for the chance to be selected to appear in a future episode of the Emmy Award-winning reality show, now in its tenth season on ABC.
Intrepid entrepreneurs who are selected to appear on the show will ultimately give their best pitch to try to convince five self-made business moguls to invest in their venture.
Polish up your pitch and come out to give it your best shot! Numbered wristband distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 11:00 a.m. While guests will not be allowed to line up prior to 7:00 a.m., the show casting team assures that all attendees who arrive during the "Numbered Wristbands Distributed" timeframe and receive a wristband will have the chance to pitch.
As a courtesy to attendees, Morongo will be offering a special room rate of $99 on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 - affording aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to rest up for their big pitch. Interested travelers should call Toll Free at 1-888-MORONGO and mention the code "Shark" at the time of booking. (Rate may be subject to availability at time of booking; additional taxes and fees may apply.)
TO APPLY:
Download the show's application form here, complete it fully and legibly, and bring it with you to the open call. The form includes details that may require advance preparation, so it is recommended that you take the time to fill this out in advance of the open call.
This and all "Shark Tank" open calls are open to the general public, and you DO NOT have to purchase a credential to attend. Security may check your bag, and you are responsible for your own parking.
Please do NOT call the venue with questions. Additional details can be found here: http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call
CASTING CALL AUDITION SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY MARCH 14TH
MORONGO RESORT & SPA
MORONGO BALLROOM
49500 Seminole Drive
Cabazon, CA 92230
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Numbered Wristbands Distributed
10:00 am. - Interviews Begin
For more entrepreneurial inspiration, watch "Shark Tank" Sundays on ABC.
Sponsored Content
Shark Tank open call comes to Southern California
Sponsored Content