2020 presidential election

'#Sharpiegate' ballot controversy in Arizona may be ending

PHOENIX -- The #Sharpiegate controversy may be over now that the attorneys who challenged the use of the markers to complete Election Day ballots in metro Phoenix told a court they're dismissing their legal challenge.

Roopali Desai, an attorney for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said she received notice Saturday from the court that the lawyers who filed the lawsuit are now ending the case.

A copy of the dismissal notice provided to The Associated Press doesn't specify a reason for dismissing the case, and Alexander Kolodin, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, declined a request for comment.

See All National Results

Arizona election officials have said voting with a Sharpie would not invalidate their ballot. But many social media users have falsely claimed their ballots had been invalidated because they were told to use the markers to fill out their ballots.

The lawsuit alleged tabulation equipment was unable to record a voter's ballot on Tuesday because she completed it with a Sharpie. One of the remedies sought by the lawsuit was for voters who used Sharpies to be present to watch workers count ballots, a proposition that the judge expressed skepticism about.

Election officials say votes wouldn't be cancelled if ink from a Sharpie bleeds through the back side of ballots and that there is a process that would keep the ballots from being canceled out if problems arise.

Click here to see Arizona results from the 2020 presidential election

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania -- a win that makes him president-elect.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsarizonavotingvote 2020joe bidenelections2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Joe Biden set to become next US president | LIVE
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden set to become next US president | LIVE
Georgia 2020 presidential election results still be counted
Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality
Delaware celebrates Joe Biden ahead of speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden set to become next US president | LIVE
LA reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Elation and anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
Who will replace Sen. Kamala Harris when she becomes VP?
Show More
LeBron James says he'll attend White House after Biden's apparent win
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
How many electoral votes does each state have?
More TOP STORIES News