Shell Fire 2% contained after burning 1,200 acres near Grapevine in Kern County

No injuries or vehicle damage were reported.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze erupted Sunday just south of Grapevine Road. Multiple agencies have responded to the incident, including firefighters from Kern County and Ventura County fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
The fire began amid extreme heat and low humidity in Southern California, which is expected to continue through Monday.