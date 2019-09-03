Shelter-in-place order lifted at Cerritos College after reported bomb threat to campus; suspect detained

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was detained after a shelter-in-place order was issued and all classes were canceled at Cerritos College following a bomb threat to campus that was reported Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The threat to the campus in the 11110 block of Alondra Boulevard was reported around noon. The order was lifted more than two hours later. The incident was not part of a drill, but it was contained to the drop-off area near the administrative building, according to a tweet from college officials.


Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies with the Norwalk station responded to the threat and evacuated everybody in the building of concern, located on Alondra Boulevard between Lots 3 and 4, deputies said.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available."
