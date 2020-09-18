Several county, city officials calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some key city county officials are calling on Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign, including county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu is also calling for the sheriff's resignation.
In addition, some members of the civilian commission that oversees the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are also calling for Villanueva's resignation.
At a hearing Thursday, commission member Robert Bonner - a former federal judge and former head of the U.S. DEA - first put forward the idea, saying the members of the department deserved better.
"It's with great reluctance that I'm calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign," Bonner said. "I don't take this step lightly. I only do so because it's become apparent that he has demonstrated on occasions that he lacks the judgment needed to be the sheriff and he's unable to provide the leadership needed by the sheriff's department."
The sheriff responded later in the day, saying the Civilian Oversight Commission was overstepping its role.
"There's a fine line between being a watchdog and a political attack dog," Villanueva said. "That's pretty much the line they've crossed. They crossed the line a long time ago. This is just the latest example of it."
Next, the commission can formally call for Villanueva's resignation or hold a vote of no confidence.
The commission has had conflicts in the past with Villanueva, over issues such as the department's transparency and allegations of misconduct by alleged deputy "gangs."
The latest conflict comes as the department comes under intense scrutiny in a national environment of protests over law enforcement-involved use-of-force incidents. In Los Angeles, the department has faced scrutiny over fatal shootings involving Andres Guardado and Dijon Kizzee.
