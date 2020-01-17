Ex-Lancaster deputy who fabricated sniper shooting now facing criminal charges, DA says

The District Attorney's Office announced charges of filing a false police report (misdemeanor) and two counts of insurance fraud (felonies) have been filed against Angel Raul Reinosa.
Sheriff's investigators arrested Reinosa on Thursday after a traffic stop in Sylmar and he was booked at the county jail, with bail set at $40,000.
The insurance fraud relates to a workman's compensation claim, according to the DA's office.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Reinosa reported being shot at by a sniper in the parking lot of the Lancaster station.
At the time, the then-21-year-old deputy had two holes in his shirt.
He was heard calling in the shooting over emergency radios.
LANCASTER SHOOTING: Wounded deputy calls in own shooting in dramatic audio
"I have taken shots from the north of the Lancaster helipad," the deputy is heard saying over the radio. "I think I'm hit in the right shoulder."
The report triggered a lockdown and a massive search of an adjacent housing building.
After investigating, officials determined the shooting had been fabricated.
Investigators say Reinosa eventually confessed to making up the incident.
They say he had no visible injuries on his shoulder, and he had made the holes in his shirt with a knife.
"There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated," said sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener at the time.
Shortly thereafter, Reinosa was removed from the department.
His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.