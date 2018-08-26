Jacksonville shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' after shooting in Jacksonville Landing complex

Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added that "many" victims have been transported for medical treatment after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.

One suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff's office tweeted, and investigators are working to determine if there is a second suspect on the loose. Residents are being warned to stay "many blocks away" from the area as the investigation continues.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament. On its Facebook page, GLHF Game Bar posted that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene.

No other details have been released.
