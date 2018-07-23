Man won't be charged in deadly shooting over parking spot due to Florida's 'stand your ground' law

Man shot and killed over a parking spot in Clearwater, Florida. (KTRK)

CLEARWATER, Fla. --
A Florida sheriff says he will not arrest a man who killed a man during an argument over a parking space because the incident falls under the state's "stand your ground" law.

The incident in Clearwater was caught on surveillance camera.

Another man said he had the same argument with the suspected shooter a month ago.

"He flipped out saying he would shoot me. So when I left he called the owner of my company stating he was going to kill me," Rich Kelly told WFTS. Kelly said the man was upset he parked in a handicapped space.

It's also the same thing that Michael Drejka was upset about Thursday when he was yelling at a woman in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Markeis McGlockton leaving the store to defend his girlfriend and shove Drejka hard to the ground.

Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest. McGlockton died right in front of his 5-year-old son.

Store owner Ali Selous said McGlockton was a frequent customer who was there buying candy for his little boy.

"It's sad to see him die in front of his son...for a stupid reason, just to argue, just to find someone to argue with," Selous said.

Selous also told WFTS that he had to call police a month ago when Drejka got into a yelling match with Kelly.

The Pinellas County Sheriff is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's "stand your ground" law that allows someone to use deadly force if they believe it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm. He said his office will forward the case to prosecutors for a final decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
