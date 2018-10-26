Sheriff's deputies investigating 2 fatal shootings in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating two murders that occurred Thursday in Lynwood.
Detectives say the murders appear to be related.
Deputies were first called to the 11800 block of Louise Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on a shooting report.
They found a man lying in the street in the residential neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 4:50 p.m. in an alley on the 11600 block between Pope Avenue and El Granada Avenue, detectives discovered another man fatally shot.
The man was found seated inside a parked Mercedes Benz sedan with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not have a description of a suspect or possible getaway vehicle. No murder weapon has been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.