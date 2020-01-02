Riverside County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta

By and ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect in Murrieta on Thursday morning after a vehicle chase that began in French Valley, authorities said.

The shooting occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation.

The circumstances that led to the pursuit were not immediately clear.

An investigation was underway by the sheriff's department, Murrieta police and the California Highway Patrol.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countymurrietapolice chasepolice shootingdeputy involved shootingriverside county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Hazmat crews respond to chemical fire at plant in Brea
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Suspect outstanding after deadly DTLA stabbing
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
Show More
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, first at track this season
Family matriarch killed by celebratory NYE gunfire in Texas
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley; shooter at large
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
More TOP STORIES News