Riverside County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta

Suspect in a pursuit out of French Valley is dead following an officer involved shooting. This is one of two scenes. The pursuit involved multiple agencies including @RSO @MurrietaPD and @CHPInland pic.twitter.com/LimeUDTKmM — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) January 2, 2020

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect in Murrieta on Thursday morning after a vehicle chase that began in French Valley, authorities said.The shooting occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The deceased person was not immediately identified.No deputies were injured in the confrontation.The circumstances that led to the pursuit were not immediately clear.An investigation was underway by the sheriff's department, Murrieta police and the California Highway Patrol.