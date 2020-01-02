Riverside County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta

The shooting occurred before 9:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The deceased person was not immediately identified.
No deputies were injured in the confrontation.
Suspect in a pursuit out of French Valley is dead following an officer involved shooting. This is one of two scenes. The pursuit involved multiple agencies including @RSO @MurrietaPD and @CHPInland pic.twitter.com/LimeUDTKmM— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) January 2, 2020
The circumstances that led to the pursuit were not immediately clear.
An investigation was underway by the sheriff's department, Murrieta police and the California Highway Patrol.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.