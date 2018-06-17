LA sheriff's deputy smashes into 5 parked vehicles in alleged off-duty DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputy Nicholas Smith of Palmdale was arrested for DUI after smashing into five parked vehicles, officials said.

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of DUI after smashing his pickup truck into five parked vehicles in Palmdale early Sunday.

California Highway Patrol officials said Nicholas Smith, of Palmdale was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on 30th Street East, north of Avenue Q-6, and allowed his pickup truck to drift to the right. He hit several vehicles, starting a chain reaction that damaged five parked vehicles in total on 30th Street East.

Three of the damaged vehicles belonged to the same family. The crash was reported about 2:45 a.m.

The sheriff's department confirmed that Smith is a deputy who had been with the department for just six months. After the crash, he was relieved of his duties, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

CHP officials said Smith remained at the scene after the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.

Smith was being held on $30,000 bail and is due for a court appearance on Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashdrunk drivingarrestlos angeles county sheriff's departmentCHPPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News