A 24-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of DUI after smashing his pickup truck into five parked vehicles in Palmdale early Sunday.California Highway Patrol officials said Nicholas Smith, of Palmdale was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on 30th Street East, north of Avenue Q-6, and allowed his pickup truck to drift to the right. He hit several vehicles, starting a chain reaction that damaged five parked vehicles in total on 30th Street East.Three of the damaged vehicles belonged to the same family. The crash was reported about 2:45 a.m.The sheriff's department confirmed that Smith is a deputy who had been with the department for just six months. After the crash, he was relieved of his duties, the department said.No injuries were reported.CHP officials said Smith remained at the scene after the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.Smith was being held on $30,000 bail and is due for a court appearance on Tuesday.