#LASD Deputy struck by gunfire at @LANLASD Station. Active scene, please stay away from area pic.twitter.com/C9aQI6VwGC — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 21, 2019

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in the shoulder Wednesday afternoon after a shooter opened fire on the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.The incident occurred about 3 p.m. at the station at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard, a sheriff's spokesperson said, prompting authorities to immediately set up a perimeter.The injured deputy was conscious and breathing, officials said.