Sheriff's deputy struck by hit-and-run driver while on bike patrol in Universal City

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was on bicycle patrol early in Universal City when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. (RMG News)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was on bicycle patrol early late Friday evening in Universal City when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before midnight near the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Universal CityWalk, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's West Hollywood station. The suspect drove away after the impact.

The deputy was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The at-large suspect's vehicle was described only as black.

Investigators were coming through surveillance video from the scene and interviewing witnesses, the sheriff's spokesperson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmenthit and runbicycleLos AngelesUniversal City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning, USGS says
Heavy police presence as right-wing rally begins in Portland
CSUN athlete arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
New tech lets Audi drivers see when lights will turn green
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Show More
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
More News