A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was on bicycle patrol early late Friday evening in Universal City when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.The collision was reported shortly before midnight near the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Universal CityWalk, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's West Hollywood station. The suspect drove away after the impact.The deputy was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The at-large suspect's vehicle was described only as black.Investigators were coming through surveillance video from the scene and interviewing witnesses, the sheriff's spokesperson said.