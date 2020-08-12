Andres Guardado case: LA County sheriff's officials release surveillance video, details about recovered handgun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6318821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that Capt. John Burcher "remains as captain" amid an administrative investigation after comments he made on Facebook about the case of Andres Guardado[/url].

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's officials on Wednesday released new details and surveillance video amid an ongoing investigation into the killing of Andres Guardado, who was shot in the back five times by a deputy in Gardena.At a morning press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the 18-year-old Guardado not as a security guard, as some have claimed, but as a man armed with a loaded .40-caliber handgun who was working at a business known for selling nitrous oxide. The illegal chemical can be inhaled as a narcotic.According to investigators, on June 18 Guardado ran from sheriff's deputies after they observed him speaking with the occupants of a white Lexus in front of the Gardena auto body shop.After a foot chase, one of the deputies opened fire six times, striking Guardado in the back five times, authorities said. No fingerprints were found on the handgun that was recovered at the scene, sheriff's Commander Chris Marks said, but Guardado's DNA was found on the gun.Marks said a non-fatal shooting had occurred at the same business days before Guardado was killed.While the 18-year-old's family has said he was working as a security guard when he was shot, authorities said no business has acknowledged hiring him in that capacity.Investigators said Guardado was armed with a so-called "ghost gun," or unregistered firearm, at the time of the June 18 incident.Surveillance video released at the news conference shows Guardado standing in front of the auto shop before being approached by the deputies and fleeing, Marks said, adding that the shooting was not recorded by any known cameras.The deputies who confronted Guardado were not equipped with body cameras, the Sheriff's Department said.