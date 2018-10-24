Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage on lockdown as police search for suspect

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police have placed the parking garage of the Sherman Oaks Galleria on lockdown Wednesday night as they search for a grand theft auto suspect who entered the garage.
AIR7HD showed police blocking off the exits of the parking garage as no one was allowed to enter or leave.
The suspect led police on a high speed pursuit on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood before the suspect pulled into the structure.
Details regarding what led to the pursuit were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.