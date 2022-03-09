Sherri Papini, woman accused of faking 2016 kidnapping, released on $120,000 bond

Sherri Papini, 39, can be released after her family posts a $120,000 bond, which they were expected to do later Tuesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Papini was later seen running from the Sacramento County Jail into the arms of a family member, then running from members of the media to a waiting car.
During a virtual detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson agreed with Papini's attorney that she wasn't a flight risk or a threat to the community.
She was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.
RELATED: Family of Sherri Papini, woman accused of faking kidnapping to live with ex, 'appalled' by arrest
In arguing against her release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Veronica Alegria said when FBI agents tried to arrest Papini last week, "she screamed 'no' and ran away from them and resisted arrest." Her attorney said Papini was running toward her children.
Papini, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after three weeks of searching in California and several nearby states. She had bindings on her body and injuries including a swollen nose and a "brand" on her right shoulder.
She told authorities that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, even providing descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.
RELATED: Redding woman Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping to live with ex-boyfriend
Authorities said she was actually staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.
Prosecutors and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office say Papini's abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000.