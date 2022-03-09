sherri papini

Sherri Papini, woman accused of faking 2016 kidnapping, released on $120,000 bond

Papini disappeared while jogging in 2016. She turned up three weeks later and had a "brand" on her right shoulder.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sherri Papini appears before judge, to be released on $120,000 bond

REDDING, Calif. -- A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and was actually staying with a former boyfriend in Orange County can be released from jail, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Sherri Papini, 39, can be released after her family posts a $120,000 bond, which they were expected to do later Tuesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Papini was later seen running from the Sacramento County Jail into the arms of a family member, then running from members of the media to a waiting car.

During a virtual detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson agreed with Papini's attorney that she wasn't a flight risk or a threat to the community.

She was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.

RELATED: Family of Sherri Papini, woman accused of faking kidnapping to live with ex, 'appalled' by arrest
EMBED More News Videos

The mother accused of faking her own kidnapping appeared before a judge in a California court.



In arguing against her release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Veronica Alegria said when FBI agents tried to arrest Papini last week, "she screamed 'no' and ran away from them and resisted arrest." Her attorney said Papini was running toward her children.

Papini, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after three weeks of searching in California and several nearby states. She had bindings on her body and injuries including a swollen nose and a "brand" on her right shoulder.

She told authorities that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, even providing descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.

RELATED: Redding woman Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping to live with ex-boyfriend
EMBED More News Videos

Redding woman Sherri Papini was arrested for allegedly faking her 2016 kidnapping, the Justice Department announced Thursday.



Authorities said she was actually staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

Prosecutors and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office say Papini's abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiaorange countyarrestkidnappingsherri papiniu.s. & worldinvestigationmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHERRI PAPINI
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini's reappearance
TOP STORIES
2nd teen dies after his brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
Police in Montclair looking for man accused of robbing man at ATM
SoCal grocery store workers could strike as union contract expires
Suspect in custody after barricade prompts Santa Ana school lockdowns
More people are cheating when playing Wordle, study says
Memorial service honors officer killed in OC helicopter crash
Show More
4 injured after fire breaks out at 'Karate Kid' apartment in Reseda
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
GOP-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 reportedly fails
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
More TOP STORIES News