The pup appears simultaneously on eight video screens and even does tricks.

TOKYO (KABC) -- There's a giant 3D dog in Japan and it's been bringing a little joy to those who are shopping in Tokyo's shopping district.

The giant 3D dog is a Shiba Inu and displays on a digital billboard.

In 2021, there was a similar display in another part of the city featuring a cat.