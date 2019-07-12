Chase: Shirtless suspect Tased after pursuit ends in highly-populated Venice Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5391776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A domestic violence suspect who led police on a chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties came to a stop in a highly-populated area of Venice.into custody.

SOUTH BAY, Calif. (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect who led police on a chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties came to a stop in a highly-populated area of Venice.The driver stopped in a busy parking lot near the beach and got out of the car without shoes or a shirt.AIR7 HD was over the scene as police hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.Anaheim police initiated the chase in the Placentia area Friday afternoon. The domestic violence victim told police that the suspect had multiple weapons. Police have not been able to determine if the suspect is armed.The chase continued into Los Angeles County, where the suspect sped along the 405 Freeway during heavy traffic, at times driving in the carpool lane and along the freeway's right shoulder.California Highway Patrol followed closely behind as the suspect continued into the Torrance area, where Torrance police joined the pursuit.The suspect, who was driving an SUV, reduced speeds in the West L.A. area before exiting the freeway in the Palms area and slowly driving on surface streets.