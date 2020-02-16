Video shows truck thief hitting tow yard worker while ramming gate in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Police in Portland, Oregon have released video of a suspected truck thief who crashed through a tow yard gate injuring a worker earlier this week.

It happened on February 12 at a tow yard on North Kerby Avenue.

Police say one suspect can be seen on video crawling under a gate and later taking off in a 2016 Ford F150.

Video shows the worker trying to stop the thief, but the driver rams into the gate, nearly running over the man.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, are being sought at this time.

Police say they are looking for a 2016 Ford F150, charcoal in color, with matching canopy, bearing Oregon license plate 628JPG.

The worker was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonauto theftu.s. & worldstolen carcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
LA bans use of exotic, wild animals for entertainment
4 hospitalized after school bus hits power pole in Elysian Park
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Poll: 51% of voters support Prop. 13 to modernize California schools
Former SoCal Boy Scout details alleged abuse from assistant scoutmaster
CSUN helping with taxes for free
Show More
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
2 juveniles arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
Family of mentally ill Whittier man shot by LASD deputies files suit
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
More TOP STORIES News