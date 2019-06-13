SHOCKING VIDEO: Teen slams child in car seat to the ground

By ABC7.com staff
A teenager was arrested after allegedly throwing a baby to the ground in an Oklahoma grocery store parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking across the parking lot, grabbing a car seat that was holding a 1-year old child, and throwing it to the ground while the mother unloaded groceries.

The toddler appeared to be OK.

Moments later, the suspect ran off, jumped on a car and exposed himself.

"He's 1. He was screaming. Naturally, I got him out of the car seat as fast as I could to make sure, like, if he had bumps or bruises or was bleeding," one witness said.

The baby's car seat appeared to have protected him from major injury.

Police believe the suspect may have smoked marijuana laced with another drug before the random attack.
