Unique Airbnb in Pennsylvania offers guests a fairytale-like stay in a shoe house

You'll never stay at an AirBnB more unique than the Haine's Shoe House which looks like a shoe on the outside and is filled with shoe themes inside.

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Haine's Shoe House is a unique Airbnb location that lets guests live like the old woman who lived in the shoe nursery rhyme.

The shoe house is located in Hellam Township, just under two hours from Philadelphia.

The house was originally built in 1949 as an advertising piece for a local businessman, Mahlon Haines.

"He had a chain of shoe stores located all across the northeast", says co-owner Naomi Brown "he calls himself the shoe wizard."

The Airbnb has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with each of the bedrooms named after different components of the shoe.