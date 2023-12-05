WATCH LIVE

Shohei Ohtani met with LA manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium amid free agency

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 8:46PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KABC) -- Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings.

"Clearly," Roberts said, "Shohei's our top priority."

Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market.

"He has a very good poker face," Roberts said.

The meeting lasted two-to-three hours.

Shohei Ohtani
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani stands on the field as he warms up before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

"We want to respect Shohei's wishes as far as being private," Roberts said, "but obviously people talk. I don't think I need to share what we talked about."

Roberts at first hesitated before giving a few details.

"It's a good possibility," he said. "Yeah, we met with him. I like to be honest and so we met with Shohei and we talked and I think it went well. I think it went well, but at the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for himself, where he feels most comfortable."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

