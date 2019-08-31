Shooter at large after 2 men gunned down in Moreno Valley

Two men were shot and killed in Moreno Valley, authorities said. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning in Moreno Valley, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 24900 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

One of the men died at the scene, the Sheriff's Department said. The other was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. They were not immediately identified.

News video from the scene showed deputies and police officers conducting an investigation at an Arco gas station that was cordoned off with yellow tape.

The shooter remained at large. No description of the person being sought was available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moreno valleyriverside countyhomicideshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver reaches speeds of 100 mph in Pacoima hit-and-run; 2 hurt
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Family of 'ER' actress killed by police demand answers
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Horse gets aisle seat on plane
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Show More
Looking for love in California is not cheap
Koreatown photo shop owner thanks Kacey Musgraves
Families surprised with new homes with help from armed forces
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
More TOP STORIES News