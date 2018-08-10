Shooter sought after woman killed by stray bullet in front of her fiance in East Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a stray bullet struck and killed a woman in East Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a stray bullet struck and killed a woman in East Los Angeles.

"I'm tired of the violence. Why do we have to be in the crossfire? We're innocent people. We never bothered anybody," David Aguilar said.

Aguilar is outraged and grief-stricken after that stray bullet killed his fiancée, Yuri Arellano.

He said he and Arellano planned to get married this year. He had just picked her up in East L.A. after working as an Uber driver Wednesday night. Moments later, his window shattered along with his future.

"I told her, I hear shootings. I hear a shooting, but I thought it was distant," he said. "The glass shattered. I panicked, I floored it. When I stopped, which was 10 seconds after, I turned over and she was bleeding out. It's hard. She was bleeding out in my hands. I felt so useless, so desperate."

He said the only thing he wanted to be able to do with her was to share their "I dos" at the altar.

"I'm asking for the community's help to find whoever did this," he said.

Aguilar said his 6-year-old niece was in the backseat and saw the tragedy unfold. He knows his vehicle was not targeted in the shooting, but that stray bullet took the love of his life and he wants the shooter brought to justice.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stray bulletshootingwoman killedwoman shotfamilysearchEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Seattle airport employee steals, crashes Horizon Air plane
Holy Fire explodes to 19,107 acres in Lake Elsinore area
Ex-aid Omarosa claims Trump often used racial slur
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
Chargers pay for fan tattoos in West Hollywood
Judge throws out plea deal for Ghost Ship defendants at sentencing hearing
Lake Elsinore residents react to Holy Fire evacuation orders
Secret DMV office in NorCal under scrutiny because it has no line
Show More
VIDEO: Time-lapse footage shows Holy Fire progression
Holy Fire arson suspect makes bizarre court appearance; bail set at $1M
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
Corona man watches his home almost burn from security cameras
$35K reward offered in search of Carson native's killer
More News