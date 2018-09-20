Shooting near CHAMPS Charter High School in Van Nuys prompts lockdown

A shooting has been reported near a charter high school in Van Nuys on Thursday.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A shooting across the street from a charter high school in Van Nuys prompted a lockdown of the campus on Thursday.

The incident was reported shortly after noon outside of CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts Multimedia & Performing, located in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The school was on lockdown amid the investigation, Los Angeles police said.
Police confirmed the shooting did not take place inside the school.

Information on injuries was not immediately released, but at least two people were seen injured and on stretchers.

Authorities said two suspects fled the area following the incident. One suspect was later taken into custody and another remained outstanding.

Van Nuys Boulevard was closed during the investigation.

A manager at a Jack in the Box across the street from the campus said at least part of the incident happened at her drive thru.
