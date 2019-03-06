Shooting at Carson dental office leaves 1 wounded

One person was injured after a shooting at a dental office in Carson Tuesday evening.

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured after a shooting at a dental office in Carson Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 23000 block of S. Avalon Boulevard at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Sheriff's officials said five suspects were seen running from the scene, and deputies were investigating the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
