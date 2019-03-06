Shooting at Carson dental office leaves 1 wounded

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured after a shooting at a dental office in Carson Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred on the 23000 block of S. Avalon Boulevard at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The victim was wounded and taken to a hospital.
Sheriff's officials said five suspects were seen running from the scene, and deputies were investigating the incident.
