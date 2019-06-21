Shooting at Harbor City bus stop leaves man dead; shooter remains at large

*Traffic Advisory* PCH is shut down from Vermont to Normandie for the next several hours due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/WA13r91PAr — LAPD Harbor Division (@LapdHarborDiv) June 20, 2019

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning at a bus stop in Harbor City, prompting a temporary closure of a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway at the scene, authorities said.No one was in custody after the deadly shooting, which happened about 11:40 a.m. on PCH, between Vermont and Normandie Avenue, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Five shots were fired in the incident, according to investigators.The deceased individual was not immediately identified.The shooter's vehicle was described as a silver- or tan-colored Cadillac sedan that fled westbound on PCH. A description of the person being sought was not available.The stretch of PCH later reopened after an investigation.