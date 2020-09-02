Shooting at Kaiser hospital parking lot in Baldwin Park leaves 1 in unknown condition, prompts lockdown, authorities say

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting outside a hospital in Baldwin Park on Wednesday morning left one person wounded and prompted a lockdown of the facility, authorities said.The incident occurred in a small parking lot at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center in the 1000 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim "self-transported" to a different hospital in unknown condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said.The shooter was at large, authorities said. No description of a suspect was immediately available.Baldwin Park police officers were seen in a nearby flood-control channel as part of the apparent search for the shooter.