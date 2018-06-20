Shooting at Torrance Home Depot parking lot leaves man dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities on Wednesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at a Home Depot parking lot in Torrance. (KABC)

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Wednesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at a Home Depot parking lot in Torrance.

Police were called to the 24400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m., where the victim was discovered shot in the parking lot of the home improvement business.

Torrance police said officers used life-saving measures at the scene before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's identity was not released.

A Torrance Home Depot parking lot where a shooting left a man dead on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.


Investigators seemed to focus on a white Chevrolet El Camino with shattered glass beside it, but would not identify it as being involved in the shooting.

According to Torrance PD Sgt. Ronald Harris, investigators are looking into a possible second crime scene.

"My understanding is that a vehicle theft did occur at a nearby restaurant. It is unclear if these two crimes are linked. Obviously, we're taking everything into consideration, and we're following up on all leads," Harris said.

The second possible crime scene is a Norms Restaurant, located about a mile away from the Home Depot.

Authorities said a motive was not immediately known, and a search was ongoing for a suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotman killedTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News