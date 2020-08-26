Deadly drive-by shooting possibly linked to apparent social gathering in Beverly Glen neighborhood

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway early Wednesday morning after a double shooting in an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Glen.Los Angeles police confirmed a person, who has not been identified, was killed around 2:40 a.m. near San Ysidro Drive.Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.Officials believe a party was being held at a home on San Ysidro Drive when a drive-by shooting occurred.Gatherings of large numbers of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders amid the pandemic.Earlier this month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a crack down on "party houses" that are violating orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting.It is unclear what led up to the Beverly Glen shooting.Suspect information was not immediately released.The 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive is shut down during the investigation.