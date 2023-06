A man was fatally shot near Union Station early Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Man fatally shot near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot near Union Station early Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Cesar Chavez and Alameda Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized and later died.

There is currently an open investigation regarding this incident. There is currently no clear motive nor info on the subject at this time.

Officers have not made any arrests.