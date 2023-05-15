3 killed, suspect dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police

The shooting took place in Farmington, located in the northwest corner of the state just outside The Navajo Nation.

FARMINGTON, N.M. -- At least three people were killed when a mass shooting unfolded in New Mexico Monday, according to police.

A shooter was also killed when confronted by officers during the attack in Farmington, located in the northwest corner of the state just outside The Navajo Nation, police said.

The Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Two officers who were shot on the scene remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Farmington Police Department.

The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said in a statement.

The Farmington Municipal School District issued an alert on its Facebook page stating that Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen and the CATE Center were under lockdown until further notice. Officials said all of the children and staff were safe.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

AIvan Pereira and Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.

