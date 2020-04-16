Shooting in Boyle Heights leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Boyle Heights, police said.Los Angeles police say officers witnessed a shooting just after 11 p.m. Wednesday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Savannah Street.The shooting prompted officers to open fire, leading the suspects to flee the scene, according to the LAPD.During the search for the suspects, officers found one person dead and another injured from the initial shooting. The condition of the person injured was not immediately known.It is not known how many suspects were involved, if any were struck by gunfire or if they have been arrested.No officers were injured in the shooting.