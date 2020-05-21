Glendale shooting: Man killed, 10-year-old boy wounded

A man was killed and a child was wounded after a shooting in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a child was wounded in a shooting in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred near San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9 p.m., according to Glendale police.

Police said a man, estimated to be in his 20s, was found wounded at the scene and CPR was administered on him, but he later died at a hospital. He had been at a taco stand that was open when the suspect fired at him from behind.

Police later learned that a boy, believed to be 10 years old, was taken to a hospital by his parents. The boy was apparently hit by a stray bullet in the arm at the same location, but his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department.

Hauptmann said the boy was an innocent bystander and there does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.

A description of the suspect was not available.
