Shooting in South LA leaves 5 wounded, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in South Los Angeles left five people wounded Tuesday night, authorities said.
The L.A. County Fire Department said the shooting was reported near the intersection of 119th Street and Berendo Avenue in the neighborhood of Athens at about 10:40 p.m.
Five people were being treated after being shot, the fire department said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the victims were in front of a house when gunfire erupted.
The victims are in stable condition.
LASD said the suspect was dressed in dark clothing and took off on foot.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
