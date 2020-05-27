Shooting in South LA leaves 5 wounded, authorities say

The L.A. County Fire Department says five people were shot in the South L.A. neighborhood of Athens.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in South Los Angeles left five people wounded Tuesday night, authorities said.

The L.A. County Fire Department said the shooting was reported near the intersection of 119th Street and Berendo Avenue in the neighborhood of Athens at about 10:40 p.m.

Five people were being treated after being shot, the fire department said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the victims were in front of a house when gunfire erupted.

The victims are in stable condition.

LASD said the suspect was dressed in dark clothing and took off on foot.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retail stores allowed to reopen in city of Los Angeles, Garcetti says
Runyon Canyon reopens for hikers under new safety measures
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
Greek Theatre cancels 2020 season
Protest for George Floyd turns violent in Minneapolis
SoCal hair salons, barbershops ready to reopen for business
'Mr. Belvedere' cast will reunite online for a good cause
Show More
OC sheriff won't enforce public mask order
Simi Valley hospital goes virtual to care for patients from their homes
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
The Spanish flu: Lessons can apply to COVID-19
African American survivors of COVID 19 talk about bias, solutions
More TOP STORIES News