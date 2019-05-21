Venice shooting: 29-year-old man killed in possible gang-related shooting, police say

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Venice Monday afternoon in a possible gang-related shooting, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Fifth Avenue and Broadway Street at about 3:30 p.m.

The victim, identified as Levell Harris, died at the scene.

Police do not know if Harris, who lived in the neighborhood, was a gang member, but said he was known to a local gang.

Neighbors and police say violence is rare in this quiet neighborhood.

"Homicides in this area are not very common," said Lt. John Radtke with the Los Angeles Police Department. "This is the first shooting homicide of this year."

Harris was shot multiple times by two suspects who fled the scene in a black sedan with two other people inside, police said.

Police are searching for the two suspected gunmen and the two occupants of the getaway vehicle.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.
