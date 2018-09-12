Shooting investigation underway near EB 10 Fwy in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --A shooting investigation was underway in Montclair Wednesday morning after multiple cars' windows appeared cracked with bullet holes.
The incident was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Police shut down the eastbound on-ramp to the 10 Freeway at Central Avenue.
Police confirmed there was a shooting investigation but have not released any further details.
At least four vehicles - including a Montclair Police Department patrol car - appeared to have what looked like a bullet hole on the windshield. There was no immediate information on any injuries.
