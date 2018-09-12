Shooting investigation underway near EB 10 Fwy in Montclair

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting investigation was underway in Montclair Wednesday morning after multiple cars' windows appeared cracked with what looked like bullet holes.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
A shooting investigation was underway in Montclair Wednesday morning after multiple cars' windows appeared cracked with bullet holes.

The incident was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Police shut down the eastbound on-ramp to the 10 Freeway at Central Avenue.

Police confirmed there was a shooting investigation but have not released any further details.

At least four vehicles - including a Montclair Police Department patrol car - appeared to have what looked like a bullet hole on the windshield. There was no immediate information on any injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carsMontclairSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
19 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves warrant
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
Suspects pose as Postmates delivery people to target Mar Vista homes
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Long Beach fire facility to be named for slain captain
San Bernardino animal shelter manager placed on paid leave
OCFA firefighter honors 9/11 victims with memorial on his lawn
Show More
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at NM spa
Traffic backed up on 210 Fwy after semitruck overturns in Pasadena
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
Scientists work to develop a universal flu shot
More News