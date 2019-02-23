SIGALERT UPDATE IN EL MONTE. WB I-10 EAST OF I-605, #3, #4, AND #5 LANES AND NB I-605 TO WB I-10 WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 24, 2019

Lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park near the 605 interchange was shut down Saturday as authorities investigated a shooting.Just after 1 p.m., California Highway patrol said a person was shot on the freeway near the Baldwin Park Boulevard exit. The person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.CHP tweeted that westbound lanes to the interchange would be closed for an unknown duration of time as authorities gathered evidence and cleared the area.No one has been arrested and authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.No further details were immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.