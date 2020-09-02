Shooting near Kaiser Permanente hospital in Baldwin Park leaves 1 in unknown condition, prompts lockdown, authorities say

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting outside a hospital in Baldwin Park on Wednesday morning left one victim in unknown condition and prompted a lockdown of the facility, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a parking lot at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter was at large, authorities said. No description of a suspect was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
