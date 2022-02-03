1 killed, others wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in Northern California, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

OROVILLE, Calif. -- A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured at least four others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds and one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the sheriff's office said.

The attacker had run off before officers arrived but acting on 911 calls, they located the suspect inside a Walmart and took him into custody, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren't immediately released, although Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the ampm site.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office later said one person was killed and four others were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren't immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiafatal shootingmass shootingshooting rampagewalmart
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
RHOC star was held captive for hours at Newport Beach home: Manager
Youth basketball coach attacks referee at game in Thousand Oaks: Video
Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine
Somber funeral service held for LAPD officer killed in street robbery
Show More
NY congresswoman pushes to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday
Dana Point honors surfing legend Joyce Hoffman with statue
UCLA students 'shocked to the core' over ex-lecturer's threats
Halle Berry team tries to save the world in 'Moonfall'
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
More TOP STORIES News