Shooting reported on 110 Freeway in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Reports of shots fired on the 110 Freeway in Gardena caused a major traffic delay Wednesday morning as authorities investigated.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 6 a.m. near Redondo Beach Boulevard. AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff said a two-vehicle collision occurred near the site of the investigation. One of the vehicles apparently caught fire, and the other sustained significant frontend damage.It was not immediately clear if the crash and shooting were connected.The shooting was reported at about 3:50 a.m. Authorities did not immediately provide additional information on the shooting or collision.All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down during the morning rush, with traffic being diverted at the Rosecrans Avenue exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles.