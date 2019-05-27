Shooting suspect dead, possibly from self-inflicted gunshot, after standoff in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in a shooting is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, after a lengthy standoff in Culver City.

The incident started with a shooting around 5 a.m. on Flower Court, west of Lincoln Boulevard in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim in stable condition to an area hospital.

The investigation led police to Inglewood and West Washington boulevards in the Culver City area, where the suspect was barricaded inside a motel. A large police presence responded, including a helicopter and SWAT team.

Officers heard a single shot inside the motel room. The SWAT team entered the location and found the suspect dead. Police believe the suspect was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but will wait for the coroner to make the official determination.

