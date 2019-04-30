Shooting suspect in custody after barricade at Koreatown store

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after barricading himself for hours inside a Koreatown store following a shooting Tuesday.

Los Angeles police officers were called to the area of Vermont Avenue and 7th Street where a shooting was already in progress around 12:20 p.m. Officials say officers saw the suspect shoot a man in the ankle before running into a nearby store.

AIR7 HD was over the area where dozens of officers and SWAT units responded. A perimeter was established around the shopping center with several stores, including A&A Shine Bargain.

Several people, including children, were seen being escorted out of surrounding businesses and ushered into an armored vehicle. Those people were later released from that vehicle.

Surrounding streets have been blocked off as authorities work to clear the scene.

The suspect was seen being taken into custody a few minutes before 4 p.m.

Information on possible injuries was not released, but the suspect was seen being treated at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angelesbarricadestandoff
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News