Shooting victim found dead in vehicle at Stanton mobile home park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle parked at a mobile home park in Stanton, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
STANTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found shot to death in a vehicle parked at a mobile home park late Wednesday evening in Stanton, authorities said.

The discovery was made about midnight at the Katella Mobile Home Estates at 10800 Dale Ave., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and located the unidentified victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

Investigators were seen examining a four-door sedan at the location. Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Kurimay said they hoped possible witnesses and surveillance footage would lead to the shooter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationshootingbody foundStantonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News