A man was found shot to death in a vehicle parked at a mobile home park late Wednesday evening in Stanton, authorities said.The discovery was made about midnight at the Katella Mobile Home Estates at 10800 Dale Ave., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Deputies responded to a report of shots fired and located the unidentified victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.Investigators were seen examining a four-door sedan at the location. Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Kurimay said they hoped possible witnesses and surveillance footage would lead to the shooter.