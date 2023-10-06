The best Dodgers gear to show off your LA pride this postseason

Cheer on the Dodgers with these shirts, hats, and other collectables.

October baseball is here, and we've found the best Dodgers gear to get fans into the postseason spirit. Whether you're planning to cheer on the boys in blue from the stands or watch the playoffs from home, you can show off your Dodgers pride with these shirts, hats, jerseys, and other collectables.

The Best Dodgers Gear and Apparel to Celebrate the Postseason

You'll want to snag these items before the month is over.

Commemorate the postseason with this Dodgers "Take October" tee.

Need a fresh cap to wear during the postseason? This unisex hat in an "island red" shade is a classic.

Customize a Dodgers jersey with your own name or pay homage to your all-time favorite player.

This two-pack of American-made drink coolers boasts fun LA-themed designs.

Bring Dodger Stadium home with this challenging, 1000-piece puzzle.

Let the rest of the drivers on the 405 know who you're rooting for with these removable and reusable decals that are perfect for decorating your car's back window.

Perfect to wear as the weather begins to cool off, this Dodgers-branded heather gray cardigan offers the right amount of coziness.

This large, 30-ounce tumbler makes for a great gift for the fellow Dodgers fan in your life.

Follow ABC7's coverage of the Dodgers and the MLB playoffs all month long.