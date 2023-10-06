The best Dodgers gear to show off your LA pride this postseason

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
October baseball is here, and we've found the best Dodgers gear to get fans into the postseason spirit. Whether you're planning to cheer on the boys in blue from the stands or watch the playoffs from home, you can show off your Dodgers pride with these shirts, hats, jerseys, and other collectables.
The Best Dodgers Gear and Apparel to Celebrate the Postseason
You'll want to snag these items before the month is over.
2023 Postseason T-Shirt
Commemorate the postseason with this Dodgers "Take October" tee.
Image credit: Fanatics
'47 MLB Adjustable Dodgers Baseball Hat
Need a fresh cap to wear during the postseason? This unisex hat in an "island red" shade is a classic.
Image credit: Amazon
Dodgers Nike Home Replica Custom Jersey
Customize a Dodgers jersey with your own name or pay homage to your all-time favorite player.
Image credit: Fanatics
Dodgers Can Coolers
This two-pack of American-made drink coolers boasts fun LA-themed designs.
Image credit: Amazon
Dodger Stadium Panoramic Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces
Bring Dodger Stadium home with this challenging, 1000-piece puzzle.
Image credit: Amazon
Los Angeles Dodgers Decals (3-Pack)
Let the rest of the drivers on the 405 know who you're rooting for with these removable and reusable decals that are perfect for decorating your car's back window.
Image credit: Amazon
Los Angeles Dodgers Antigua Button-Up Cardigan
Perfect to wear as the weather begins to cool off, this Dodgers-branded heather gray cardigan offers the right amount of coziness.
Image credit: Fanatics
Dodgers Tumbler, 30 Ounces
This large, 30-ounce tumbler makes for a great gift for the fellow Dodgers fan in your life.
Image credit: Amazon
Follow ABC7's coverage of the Dodgers and the MLB playoffs all month long.