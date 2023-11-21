Grab these amazing wireless earbuds on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming soon, so start your holiday and Christmas shopping right now. We've rounded up discounts on the best noise-canceling earbuds up to 50% off for Black Friday. For all your music listening needs, we've got the best earbud deals right here. Check out big brands on sale and the best tech deals for Black Friday 2023.

Best wireless earbuds deals this Black Friday

17% off Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $139.99

$169 All Airpod models are on sale! Listen to your favorite songs and get up to 2x more noise cancellation with the newest Pro model, or go for the lowest prices ever on the 3rd Generation Airpods. Shop Now

44% off Amazon Sennheiser CX Plus Wireless Earbuds $99.95

$179.95 The Sennheiser CX Plus offers balanced, bass-heavy sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer - plus, they're 44% off. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making these buds a great gift for the audiophile in your life. Shop Now

33% off Amazon Beats Studio Wireless Earbuds $99.95

$149.95 The Beats Studio Buds are massive upgrades over past Beats earbuds, with two noise-canceling modes, powerful acoustic sounds and sweat resistance tips. Shop Now

35% off Amazon Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds $128

$199.99 Olivia Rodrigo's favorite earbuds are also my personal picks - these Linkbuds are noise-canceling, sound crystal clear for meeting and packs lots of bass and transparent ambience for your music. Shop Now

More earbud deals:

- Up to 24% off Apple Airpods

- Up to 36% off Sony earbuds

- Up to 29% off Bose earbuds

- Up to 48% off Skullcandy products

- JBL earbuds from $29.95

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.